The USA under 19 men’s basketball team defeated Mali 93-79 in the 2019 FIBA World Cup Gold Medal game. Tyrese Haliburton who attended Oshkosh North High School was named to the all-tournament team.

Watch highlights from the USA vs. Mali game.>

The USA team went undefeated in all seven games in the tournament in Heraklion, Greece.

Haliburton had six points and eight assists against Mali in the Gold Medal game. Haliburton will be a sophomore at Iowa State next season.