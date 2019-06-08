Oshkosh North wins D1 Softball State Title

The Oshkosh North High School softball team has finished the 2019 season with a perfect 31-0 record.

Oshkosh North defeated Sun Prairie 4-2 in nine innings in the WIAA Division 1 State Title game at Goodman Field in Madison, Wis.

Congrats to Oshkosh North on beating Sun Prairie in 9 innings and winning its first state softball title! #wiaasb pic.twitter.com/13VveYb2kl — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) June 9, 2019

Oshkosh North senior pitcher Sydney Supple, a Northwestern commit threw all nine innings while striking out 11 and giving four hits and 1 earned run.

Supple who was also named the Wisconsin Gatorade Player of the Year for the third straight season last week brought in a run in the fifth inning.

After going into extra innings tied 2-2, Sun Prairie dropped a pop up in center field allowing Mathena Higgins to score from third to take a 3-2 lead. Sophie Avercamp then brought in another run on a single to left center.

This marks Oshkosh North's first D1 softball state title in school history.