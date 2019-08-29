Operation football: Bay Port, Pulaski improve to 2-0

Updated: Thu 11:14 PM, Aug 29, 2019

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Another week of high school football and another week of Thursday games. Six games from the WBAY viewing area kicked off before the Friday night lights. For video highlights click on the video.

Pulaski's junior WR/RB Joseph Oleary scores a touchdown in the Red Raiders 35-0 win on Thursday night.

THURSDAY’S HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL FINAL SCORES
Scores listed in alphabetical order
Algoma 48, Sevastopol 6

Appleton East 17, Neenah 7

Baldwin-Woodville 30, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 24, 2OT

Bay Port 55, Green Bay Preble 21

Bruce 38, Washburn/Bayfield/South Shore 22

Burlington 41, Racine Horlick 29

Chequamegon 22, Three Lakes 6

Coleman 44, Valders 7

Eau Claire Memorial 62, La Crosse Central 44

Germantown 3, Wauwatosa West 0

Green Bay Southwest 14, De Pere 10

Hamilton 49, Wauwatosa East 13

Hartford Union 44, Nicolet 15

Highland 49, North Crawford 6

Horicon 27, Mayville 7

Johnson Creek 43, Shoreland Lutheran 14

Laona-Wabeno 42, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 16

Lodi 33, Wisconsin Dells 6

Menomonie 32, Holmen 16

Milw. Samuel Morse-Marshall 42, Milw. Washington 0

Oakfield 25, Belmont 24

Pulaski 35, Manitowoc Lincoln 0

Racine St. Catherine's 31, Marshall 13

Regis 55, Fall Creek 14

Rhinelander 48, Tomahawk 6

Saint Croix Central 29, Elk Mound 8

Sheboygan South 14, Notre Dame 0

Suring 18, Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 6

Union Grove 20, Racine Park 16

Waterford 35, Oak Creek 7

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 49, Crandon 6

 