Operation Football Week 8 highlights and scores

The colder weather has arrived and so has another matchup between the undefeated West De Pere Phantoms and the one-loss Wrightstown Tigers.

West De Pere quarterback Josh Blount scores a touchdown against Wrightstown in a 27-6 win on Friday night.

Slow start for both teams but the Phantoms strike first halfway through the second quarter on a touchdown run by running back David Vanderlogt but West De Pere would miss the PAT.

The next drive, the Tigers responded. Wrightstown running back Quincy Klister drives in the three-yard touchdown, but the Tigers miss the PAT.

Then right before half, the Phantoms take the lead as quarterback Josh Blount takes it himself. West De Pere led 13-6 at the half.

Phantoms David Vanderlogt got his second rushing touchdown of the night in the third quarter. The Phantoms defeat the tigers 27-6.

“We played pretty well for playing a good opponent the coaches told us all week they were going to bring it so we had to bring it at practice and we did good at practice and it paid off in the game," David Vanderlogt, West De Pere running back said.

“We were working all week on ball control we knew it was gonna be slushy and muddy and wet game but we worked on ball security and the guys did a nice job I thought we had a few mistakes but nothing we can’t fix," West De Pere quarterback Josh Blount said.

West De Pere improves to 8-0 and will prepare for the Waupaca Comets (2-6) next week fro the Bay Conference title.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES FOR FRIDAY, OCT. 11

Scores are listed alphabetically by winner

Abbotsford 53, Owen-Withee 25

Algoma 54, St. Mary Catholic 18

Antigo 21, Wausau East 14

Appleton East 28, Oshkosh West 26

Appleton North 28, Appleton West 10

Auburndale 40, North Fond du Lac 6

Badger 26, Delavan-Darien 0

Baldwin-Woodville 30, Prescott 0

Bangor 50, Brookwood 0

Bay Port 58, Sheboygan South 3

Belmont 43, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 13

Benton/Shullsburg 30, River Ridge 14

Blair-Taylor 21, Augusta 9

Bonduel 21, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 19

Brodhead/Juda 40, Big Foot 19

Brookfield Central 17, Menomonee Falls 13

Brookfield East 39, Hamilton 6

Cambria-Friesland 46, Fall River 15

Cambridge 23, Marshall 13

Campbellsport 32, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 26

Cashton 14, Royall 13

Catholic Central 21, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 14

Catholic Memorial 24, Waukesha West 7

Cedar Grove-Belgium 49, Manitowoc Lutheran 7

Cedarburg 34, West Bend West 6

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 28, Barron 6

Chilton 28, Brillion 6

Chippewa Falls 35, Eau Claire North 7

Clinton 12, Turner 6, OT

Colby 20, Cadott 0

Colfax 34, Glenwood City 0

Columbus 14, Watertown Luther Prep 7

Crivitz 54, Crandon 14

Cudahy 45, Shorewood/Milwaukee Messmer 18

Cumberland 22, Spooner 18

De Pere 45, Sheboygan North 7

DeForest 48, Beaver Dam 7

Dodgeland 42, Montello/Princeton/Green Lake 24

Durand 43, Boyceville 2

Edgerton 54, Whitewater 13

Eleva-Strum 14, Melrose-Mindoro 7

Elk Mound 50, Altoona 14

Elmwood/Plum City 20, Flambeau 18, OT

Fennimore 21, Cuba City 14

Franklin 62, Racine Horlick 14

Frederic 32, Clayton 0

Freedom 20, Fox Valley Lutheran 17

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau def. Westfield Area, forfeit

Gibraltar 36, Sevastopol 14

Grafton 50, Nicolet 7

Grantsburg 14, Webster 8

Green Bay Southwest 39, Notre Dame 20

Greendale 49, Wisconsin Lutheran 0

Greenwood/Granton 42, Assumption 8

Hartford Union 34, West Bend East 13

Hayward 35, Ladysmith 7

Hilbert 62, Howards Grove 0

Hillsboro 22, New Lisbon 0

Horicon/Hustisford 38, Pardeeville 0

Hortonville 21, Neenah 10

Hudson 21, Eau Claire Memorial 13

Hurley 53, Rib Lake/Prentice 8

Iowa-Grant 18, Luther 6

Ithaca 22, De Soto 20

Jefferson 32, East Troy 14

Kenosha Bradford 6, Kenosha Tremper 0

Kenosha Indian Trail 12, Oak Creek 0

Kewaskum 36, Berlin 35, OT

Kewaunee 43, Oconto 8

Kickapoo/LaFarge 28, Necedah 14

Kiel 40, New Holstein 0

Kimberly 35, Kaukauna 0

La Crosse Logan 40, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 20

Lake Country Lutheran 42, Brookfield Academy 0

Lake Mills 42, Lodi 7

Lakeland 32, Ashland 6

Lakeside Lutheran 35, Poynette 7

Lancaster 34, Aquinas 0

Lincoln 42, Bruce 38

Little Chute 6, Luxemburg-Casco 0, OT

Lomira 33, Laconia 14

Lourdes Academy 27, Johnson Creek 7

Loyal 22, Thorp 18

Luck 44, Prairie Farm 6

Madison La Follette 39, Madison East 8

Madison Memorial 49, Janesville Parker 6

Madison West 36, Janesville Craig 12

Manawa 47, Weyauwega-Fremont 6

Manitowoc Lincoln 21, Green Bay Preble 14

Marathon 47, Tomahawk 14

Marquette University 13, Germantown 3

Marshfield 20, D.C. Everest 19

Mauston 26, Wautoma 16

McFarland 23, Evansville 8

Medford Area 35, Mosinee 14

Menasha 34, Shawano 19

Menomonie 35, Rice Lake 0

Merrill 27, Rhinelander 21, OT

Middleton 35, Sun Prairie 19

Milton 40, Edgewood 0

Milwaukee Hamilton 40, Milw. Washington 0

Milwaukee Obama SCTE 62, Milwaukee Madison 0

Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 44, Milwaukee South 0

Mineral Point 47, Darlington 16

Mondovi 32, Spring Valley 29

Monona Grove 47, Fort Atkinson 15

Mukwonago 36, Arrowhead 0

Muskego 48, Kettle Moraine 0

Neillsville 55, Osseo-Fairchild 36

Nekoosa 17, Wisconsin Dells 13

New Berlin Eisenhower 49, Pius XI Catholic 14

New Berlin West 42, Brown Deer 8

New Glarus/Monticello 40, Waterloo 15

New London 63, Green Bay East 0

New Richmond 42, Ellsworth 6

Northland Pines 13, Highland 7

Northwestern 42, Bloomer 18

Oconomowoc 28, Waukesha North 21

Oconto Falls 20, Marinette 12

Onalaska 41, La Crosse Central 0

Osceola 28, Saint Croix Central 27

Ozaukee 44, Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 20

Palmyra-Eagle 20, Parkview 6

Pecatonica/Argyle 12, Belleville 6

Pepin/Alma 30, Independence/Gilmanton 14

Peshtigo 42, Southern Door 27

Pewaukee 67, West Allis Central 6

Pittsville 66, Menominee Indian 0

Platteville 24, Arcadia 20

Plymouth 42, Winneconne 0

Potosi/Cassville 44, Southwestern 8

Prairie du Chien 58, Dodgeville 8

Pulaski 34, Ashwaubenon 6

Randolph 16, Deerfield 12

Random Lake 18, Oostburg 0

Reedsburg Area 42, Baraboo 13

Reedsville 20, Mishicot 6

Richland Center 24, Viroqua 21

Ripon 44, Waupun 7

River Falls 21, Superior 0

River Valley 41, Westby 6

Saint Francis 47, Hope Christian 0

Sauk Prairie 28, Mount Horeb/Barneveld 0

Sheboygan Falls 49, Valders 7

Shiocton 16, Iola-Scandinavia 13

Shoreland Lutheran 52, Saint Thomas More 6

Slinger 10, Homestead 3

Somerset 44, Amery 6

South Milwaukee 7, Greenfield 6

Sparta 25, Holmen 20

St. Croix Falls 59, Cameron 6

Stanley-Boyd 33, Fall Creek 0

Stevens Point 33, Wausau West 14

Stoughton 53, Monroe 18

Stratford 6, Edgar 0

Tomah 21, West Salem 7

Tri-County 51, Bowler/Gresham 0

Two Rivers 34, Roncalli 8

Union Grove 28, Elkhorn Area 14

Unity 14, Lake Holcombe 8

University School of Milwaukee 54, Living Word Lutheran 8

Verona Area 49, Beloit Memorial 7

Waterford 49, Burlington 14

Watertown 42, Oregon 13

Waukesha South 22, West Allis Nathan Hale 14

Waunakee 54, Portage 7

Waupaca 54, Green Bay West 7

Wausaukee 47, Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 16

Wauwatosa West 14, Wauwatosa East 0

Wauzeka-Steuben 20, Riverdale 16

West De Pere 27, Wrightstown 6

Whitefish Bay 21, Port Washington 14

Whitehall 7, Cochrane-Fountain City 3

Whitnall 35, Milwaukee Lutheran 6

Wilmot Union 41, Westosha Central 14

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 35, Mayville 0

Wonewoc- Center/Weston 33, North Crawford 7

Xavier 10, Seymour 7