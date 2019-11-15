Operation Football: WIAA Level 4 playoff scores

The march to Madison culminated with the state semifinals Friday night and arguably the game of the year in Division 1, putting up a collective 70 points on the board. The Kimberly Papermakers, seeking an amazing 7th straight trip to State, were upset by the Bay Port Pirates, which is making its first trip to Madison.

(WBAY photo)

Watch the video for highlights from Level 4 of the WIAA playoffs.

Scores are listed by division, then alphabetically by winner.

DIVISION 1

Bay Port 42, Kimberly 28

Muskego 49, Madison Memorial 13

DIVISION 2

Brookfield East 34, Superior 8

Waunakee 34, Waukesha West 15

DIVISION 3

DeForest 14, New Berlin Eisenhower 9

Menasha 36, Menomonie 35

DIVISION 4

Catholic Memorial 42, River Valley 7

Kiel 24, Wrightstown 14

DIVISION 5

Lake Country Lutheran 25, Prairie du Chien 0

Stratford 19, Amherst 7

DIVISION 6

Regis 36, Abbotsford 6

St. Mary's Springs 13, Mondovi 0

DIVISION 7

Black Hawk 34, Lourdes 7

Edgar 27, Bangor 7