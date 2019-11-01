Operation Football Level 2 Playoffs scores and highlights

Posted:  | 
Updated: Fri 10:47 PM, Nov 01, 2019

The Operation Football high school playoffs continued Friday night for Level 2 action. For highlights, click on the video. Scores are listed below.

Bay Port running back Isaiah Gash runs for the touchdown in a 49-14 win against Green Bay Preble.

DIVISION 1
Appleton North 42, D.C. Everest 6

Bay Port 49, Green Bay Preble 14

Franklin 44, Kenosha Indian Trail 7

Kimberly 55, Neenah 28

Madison Memorial 30, Middleton 0

Marquette University 55, Milwaukee Morse-Marshall/Juneau/Lang/Carmen NW 6

Muskego 17, Mukwonago 7

Sun Prairie 34, Fond du Lac 30

DIVISION 2
Brookfield East 20, Brookfield Central 0

Burlington 24, Waterford 18

Hartford Union 26, Holmen 0

Kaukauna 20, Hortonville 14

Menomonee Falls 32, Homestead 19

Superior 36, Pulaski 27

Waukesha West 35, Wilmot Union 0

Waunakee 35, Milton 28

DIVISION 3
DeForest 20, Reedsburg Area 0

Medford Area 16, River Falls 14

Menasha 35, Fox Valley Lutheran 21

Menomonie 35, New Richmond 13

Monroe 14, Stoughton 7

New Berlin Eisenhower 21, New Berlin West 13

Plymouth 10, Pewaukee 6

West De Pere 56, Grafton 17

DIVISION 4
Berlin 24, Winneconne 7

Catholic Memorial 39, Kewaskum 0

Freedom 49, Saint Croix Central 43, OT

Kiel 17, Denmark 0

Lake Mills 54, Martin Luther 28

Lakeside Lutheran 14, Evansville 6

River Valley 46, Edgerton 3

DIVISION 5
Amherst 31, New Holstein 13

Chilton 41, Kewaunee 26

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 38, Aquinas 0

Lake Country Lutheran 13, Lomira 6, OT

Northwestern 42, St. Croix Falls 7

Prairie du Chien 28, Arcadia 14

Racine St. Catherine's 14, Cedar Grove-Belgium 7

Stratford 51, Spencer/Columbus Catholic 0

DIVISION 6
Abbotsford 26, Auburndale 21

Coleman 46, Manawa 28

Mineral Point 35, Lancaster 28

Racine Lutheran 55, Cambridge 7

Regis 37, Colby 0

Spring Valley 47, Unity 20

St. Marys Springs 48, Johnson Creek 0

DIVISION 7
Bangor 28, Pepin/Alma 0

Black Hawk 40, Ithaca 6

Edgar 40, Hurley 0

Gilman 35, Almond-Bancroft 15

Hilbert 48, Catholic Central 7

Lourdes Academy 59, Reedsville 14

River Ridge 29, Potosi/Cassville 18

Turtle Lake 44, Blair-Taylor 6

8-PLAYER
Belmont 18, Oakfield 14

Luck 48, Northwood/Solon Springs 14

Newman Catholic 61, Gibraltar 25

Shell Lake 39, Florence 6

 