On the Clock: Problems with the Packers defense exposed

The Green Bay Packers are 3-1 after losing to the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday Night Football. WBAY-TV’s Green Bay Packers program, ‘Cover 2' featuring the 'On the Clock' panel discussed the loss in detail.

WBAY Sports Director Chris Roth discusses the Packers loss to the Philadelphia Eagles with the 'On the Clock' panel.

The topics/ad libs discussed were:

- Is the Packers defense Green and (Fools) Gold?

- What is Pass Interference?

- Who's offense is it? LaFleur or Rodgers

- What I Heard

- Davante Adams Injury

- NFL Officiating

- Status of the NFC North

The 'On the Clock' panel features ESPN's Rob Demovsky, ESPN Wisconsin's Jason Wilde and WTAQ.com's Mark Daniels.

Cover 2 airs every Sunday night at 10:35 p.m. during the NFL season on WBAY-TV.The show features stories from reporters Dave Schroeder and Baillie Burmaster, a player guest plus 'On the Clock,' a panel segment with three Packers beat reporters.

