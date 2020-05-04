Olympian makes way home from training after COVID-19 spreads

Maddie Wanamaker, a U.S. Women's rowing team member, was preparing for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in New Jersey when the Coronavirus took over the nation.

With everything shut down, Wanamaker was ready to head home to Neenah, Wisconsin. That's when she was told she couldn't leave.

Her team trainer had tested positive for COVID-19 and she would have to be quarantined for 14 days.

"We got an email that was like 'by the way, the team trainer has come down [with COVID-19]'," Wanamaker explained. "Everyone on the team had been exposed because we were social distancing...except from our trainer."

Thankfully, Wanamaker did not show symptoms and was safe to return to Neenah after her 14 days were up.

With the 2020 Tokyo Olympics postponed until 2021, the team was able to focus on heading home healthy instead of their training.

"The most stressful thing would have been, if the Olympics would have went on because then you have to do that hard training that you would do with the team, by yourself," Wanamaker said.

She added it's a relief the games have been postponed.