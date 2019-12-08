Wisconsin, Oregon to play in Rose Bowl

Oklahoma's overtime win in the Big 12 championship game on Saturday has put the Sooners in the CFP semifinals as the No. 4 seed. That's the good news. The bad news is that their semifinal opponent will be Heisman Trophy candidate Joe Burrow and the 13-0 LSU Tigers.

The Tigers climbed over Ohio State for the top seed with their impressive 37-10 win over Georgia in the SEC title game. The Buckeyes dropped to second after turning a 21-7 halftime deficit into a 34-21 victory against Wisconsin in the Big 12 championship game.

Ohio State's semifinal game will be against No. 3 Clemson, which stormed to a 62-17 win over Virginia in the ACC title game. The Tigers have a 28-game winning streak as they seek their third CFP crown in four years.

LSU and Oklahoma will meet in the Peach Bowl on Dec. 28, the same day Ohio State and Clemson clash in the Fiesta Bowl.

In other notable bowl matchups:

- On Jan. 1, Oregon will take on Wisconsin in the Rose Bowl, the Sugar Bowl will have Baylor against Georgia, Minnesota will face Auburn in the Outback Bowl and Alabama clashes with Alabama in the Citrus Bowl

- Utah is relegated to the Alamo Bowl against Texas on New Year's Eve after blowing a chance to earn a spot in the CFP semifinals. The Utes lost to Oregon in the Pac-12 title game.

- Florida and Virginia will square off in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30, two days after Memphis and Penn State play in the Cotton Bowl.

