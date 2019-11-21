OPFB: Fondy Springs wins 9th WIAA title

St. Mary’s Springs (12-2) won its third straight championship by blanking Regis 7-0 in the Division 6 title tilt at Camp Randall Stadium Thursday afternoon.

The score ties the Division 6 record for the fewest points scored by two teams in a championship game.

The lone score of the game came on the opening drive. The Ledgers marched the ball 80 yards on 19 plays that consumed 10:09 of the clock. Marcus Orlandoni plowed in from a yard out, and Ben Fouch added the extra point to give the Ledgers all the points they needed.

The Ledgers’ defense allowed just 134 yards of total offense. The furthest advance by Regis was to the Ledgers’ 34-yard line. Jacob Koffman led the staunch defense with 11 tackles. Orlandoni paced the Springs’ offense with 75 yards rushing on 20 carries, and David Mueller added 59 yards on 14 rushes.

Tristan Root led all rushers in the game with 82 yards for the Ramblers. The defense was led by Luke Rooney with 18 tackles and Henry Theisen with 11 stops.

St. Mary’s Springs has now won a membership-leading nine titles. They have won the Division 6 championship seven times. They also have two titles in Division 5, including last season and in 2009. Regis (13-1) finishes runner-up in its sixth State championship game appearance.