OPERATION FOOTBALL: Week 6 scores and highlights

The high school football regular season continued on a rainy Friday night. WBAY's "Game of the Week" came from the Bay Conference.

Both Menasha and West De Pere came into Friday’s matchup with a perfect 5-0 record in 2019. Menasha has won four of the last five matchups except for the latest 35-7 win by West De Pere in 2018.

Points came in bunches for this year’s game. West De Pere won 56-35. West De Pere Phantoms quarterback Josh Blount contributed to every touchdown on Friday night. The junior QB has six rushing touchdowns and one passing TD. He also ran for 393 yards on the ground.

"We worked on a few new plays and we ran them well. We executed. It was great to come out here. We said it was mostly going to be an offensive game and the offense stepped it. It was great today. It was awesome,” Blount said after the game.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES

Scores are listed alphabetically by winner

Adams-Friendship def. Westfield Area, forfeit

Algoma 52, Sturgeon Bay 10

Almond-Bancroft 30, Cambria-Friesland 28

Altoona 28, Neillsville 14

Amherst 35, Bonduel 7

Aquinas 14, Darlington 0

Arcadia 50, Dodgeville 8

Ashwaubenon 34, Notre Dame 13

Athens 12, Greenwood 6

Augusta 30, Whitehall 12

Badger 48, Westosha Central 27

Bangor 43, Royall 0

Baraboo 24, Portage 17

Barron 41, Cameron 0

Bay Port 63, Sheboygan North 0

Belmont 34, Kickapoo/LaFarge 14

Benton/Shullsburg 50, Southwestern 13

Berlin 46, Winneconne 8

Big Foot 34, McFarland 21

Black Hawk 22, River Ridge 20

Black River Falls 39, Wautoma 20

Blair-Taylor 24, Melrose-Mindoro 3

Brookfield Academy 27, Kenosha Christian Life 0

Brookfield Central 0, Marquette University 0

Brookfield East 32, Wauwatosa East 0

Brookwood 42, New Lisbon 6

Burlington 28, Delavan-Darien 10

Cadott 49, Fall Creek 9

Campbellsport 52, Waupun 0

Cashton 18, Necedah 6

Cedar Grove-Belgium 25, Oostburg 0

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 28, Ladysmith 26

Chilton 30, Roncalli 6

Clintonville 17, Green Bay East 14

Cochrane-Fountain City 23, Independence/Gilmanton 6

Colby 28, Spencer/Columbus Catholic 22

Coleman 48, Northland Pines 7

Crivitz 44, Northern Elite 41

Cudahy 18, Brown Deer 0

Cumberland 34, Bloomer 28

D.C. Everest 28, Wausau West 21

DeForest 35, Mount Horeb 0

Dodgeland 28, Parkview 12

East Troy 35, Brodhead/Juda 13

Edgar 48, Marathon 0

Edgerton 33, Turner 0

Elk Mound 49, Colfax 0

Ellsworth 38, Somerset 8

Fennimore 7, Luther 3

Fond du Lac 38, Appleton North 13

Fox Valley Lutheran 47, Marinette 6

Franklin 37, Kenosha Bradford 0

Frederic 39, New Auburn 8

Freedom 26, Denmark 13

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 52, Nekoosa 6

Gibraltar 38, Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 14

Gilman 27, Thorp 0

Grafton 42, Port Washington 22

Grantsburg 45, Flambeau 6

Green Bay Preble 28, Green Bay Southwest 21, OT

Greendale 45, Pius XI Catholic 0

Hamilton 61, West Allis Nathan Hale 6

Hayward 21, Spooner 20

Highland 34, Riverdale 8

Hilbert 34, Random Lake 7

Hillsboro 42, Wonewoc- Center/Weston 14

Holmen 44, Stevens Point 0

Horicon/Hustisford 24, Markesan 22

Hortonville 46, Oshkosh West 29

Jefferson 41, Clinton 21

Johnson Creek 33, Fall River 19

Kaukauna 27, Appleton East 3

Kenosha Indian Trail 37, Kenosha Tremper 6

Kewaunee 26, Omro 13

Kiel 35, Brillion 0

Kimberly 48, Appleton West 0

La Crosse Central 33, La Crosse Logan 6

Laconia 28, North Fond du Lac 14

Lake Holcombe 56, Elmwood/Plum City 0

Lake Mills 44, Columbus 14

Lancaster 49, Cuba City 20

Lodi 42, Poynette 7

Lomira 36, Mayville 0

Lourdes Academy 38, Randolph 21

Loyal 46, Owen-Withee 12

Luck 62, Lincoln 8

Luxemburg-Casco 52, Oconto Falls 13

Madison Memorial 27, Verona Area 24

Madison West 42, Beloit Memorial 0

Manawa 55, Iola-Scandinavia 6

Marshall 13, Belleville 7

Marshfield 37, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 7

Mauston 18, Wisconsin Dells 8

Medford Area 35, Wausau East 0

Menomonie 22, Hudson 14

Merrill 35, Ashland 14

Middleton 54, Janesville Parker 16

Milwaukee Bradley Tech 50, Milwaukee South 8

Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 2, Milwaukee Madison 0

Mineral Point 35, Iowa-Grant 0

Mishicot 36, Howards Grove 19

Mondovi 61, Glenwood City 0

Mosinee 45, Lakeland 35

Mukwonago 28, Waukesha South 0

Muskego 56, Catholic Memorial 14

Neenah 16, Oshkosh North 0

New Berlin Eisenhower 17, Pewaukee 14

New Holstein 34, Valders 0

New London 49, Green Bay West 6

New Richmond 41, Prescott 0

Newman Catholic 28, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 14

Nicolet 34, West Bend West 6

Northwestern 33, St. Croix Falls 21

Onalaska 46, Tomah 0

Oregon 28, Monroe 7

Osceola 48, Amery 0

Osseo-Fairchild 44, Stanley-Boyd 28

Ozaukee 35, Manitowoc Lutheran 13

Pardeeville 22, Montello/Princeton/Green Lake 6

Pepin/Alma 14, Eleva-Strum 8

Peshtigo 30, Oconto 12

Phillips 52, McDonell Central 18

Platteville 34, Westby 13

Plymouth 66, Kewaskum 0

Port Edwards 53, Bowler/Gresham 0

Potosi/Cassville 14, Pittsville 0

Prairie du Chien 28, Richland Center 6

Pulaski 21, De Pere 0

Reedsburg Area 28, Beaver Dam 7

Rhinelander 20, Antigo 10

Rice Lake 34, Eau Claire North 13

Ripon 48, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 13

River Falls 24, Eau Claire Memorial 17

River Valley 50, Viroqua 7

Saint Croix Central 41, Baldwin-Woodville 14

Sevastopol 16, Gillett 6

Seymour 28, Waupaca 6

Sheboygan Falls 42, Two Rivers 7

Sheboygan South 17, Manitowoc Lincoln 14

Shullsburg 50, Southwestern 13

Sparta 42, West Salem 0

Spring Valley 41, Boyceville 0

St. Marys Springs 50, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 15

Stratford 55, Auburndale 0

Superior 36, Chippewa Falls 14

Suring 46, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 0

Three Lakes 64, Wausaukee 21

Tomahawk 36, Prentice 0

Turtle Lake 14, Webster 6

Unity 30, Clear Lake 7

Waterford 42, Elkhorn Area 0

Watertown 49, Fort Atkinson 7

Waunakee 28, Sauk Prairie 7

Wauwatosa West 0, Menomonee Falls 0

Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca 14, De Soto 13, OT

West De Pere 56, Menasha 42

Weyauwega-Fremont 47, Wild Rose 8

Wisconsin Lutheran 37, Whitnall 27

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 27, Shiocton 9

Wrightstown 7, Little Chute 3

Xavier 49, Shawano 23

