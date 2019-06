Notre Dame Academy, the 2018 WIAA Division 3 girls’ soccer champion, will not have the chance to defend its title.

Edgewood High School, a private school in Madison, defeated Notre Dame 3-1 in the D3 State Semifinals at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee.

Edgewood's Hailey Rothwell scored two goals for the Crusaders and then her older sister Jordy scored in the 77th minute.

Notre Dame’s Jenna Cuene scored on an assist from Emily Lin in the 87th minute for the Tritons lone goal.