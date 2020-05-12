No fans at Road America Superbike races end of May

Road America announced Tuesday that due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the Governor of Wisconsin's safer-at-home order being set to expire May 26 - that the racing portion of the May 29-31 weekend will continue, but without fans.

Although Road America and MotoAmerica worked diligently to find an alternative, the task proved impossible due to unknown restrictions on public outdoor events. MotoAmerica, however, is still planning to return June 26-28, along with all previously scheduled public outdoor activities, including Vintage MotoFest. The June 26-28 event will also feature the MotoAmerica Heritage Cup and the opening round of the Mini Cup by Motul.

"This event attracts competitors and fans, not only from the U.S. but around the world," said Road America President and General Manager, Mike Kertscher. "As of today, we cannot predict when we will be at a point that our outdoor events meet the proper criteria for mass public outdoor gatherings in the state of Wisconsin. Make no mistake, we intend to come back stronger and ready to continue with our existing June events - including the WeatherTech Chicago Region SCCA June Sprints, June 12-14, and the IndyCar REV Group Grand Prix presented by AMR, June 18-21. We also anticipate by mid-June, there will be further transparency for hosting outdoor events, and we will be well within the final phase of allowing mass public gatherings to take place, which is a primary factor for why we added a weekend in June."

Customers who have already purchased tickets, camping or other items, for the May 29-31 MotoAmerica Superbike Series weekend, are encouraged to hold onto those items for the June 26-28 MotoAmerica Superbike Series event weekend.

"We worked hard with Road America to try to make the original date work with fans, but after Governor Evers' extended the safer-at-home order to May 26, we couldn't make it work due to the unknown restrictions on public outdoor gatherings. But we still intend to run the event May 29-31, without fans and air it on Fox Sports and MotoAmerica Live+," said MotoAmerica President Wayne Rainey. "This is not something we ever imagined, but then again we never thought we'd be faced with something like COVID-19. We will continue to work towards making the event special for everyone tuning into the broadcast and will keep everyone posted moving forward for the next event in June. In the meantime, we urge our fans, teams, and riders to continue to do the right things to keep them safe and healthy."