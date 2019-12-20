No Cook, no problem for the Vikings

GREEN BAY, Wi. The athletic reported the Vikings will be without running back Dalvin Cook come Monday.
This would be huge upside for the Packers. However, Minnesota's play-action is just as dangerous.
"Their run game feeds their play-action game," Head coach Matt LaFleur said. "It's a pretty good recipe of success for them."
The defense is well aware of it as well.
"They have some good running backs and do a good job of balancing out the run and pass game," Packers outside linebacker Preston Smith said.