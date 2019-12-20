No Cook, no problem for the Vikings

The athletic reported the Vikings will be without running back Dalvin Cook come Monday.

This would be huge upside for the Packers. However, Minnesota's play-action is just as dangerous.

"Their run game feeds their play-action game," Head coach Matt LaFleur said. "It's a pretty good recipe of success for them."

The defense is well aware of it as well.

"They have some good running backs and do a good job of balancing out the run and pass game," Packers outside linebacker Preston Smith said.