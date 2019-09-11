Wisconsin TE Neuville suffers career ending injury

Wisconsin Badgers tight end and former Waupaca standout, Zander Neuville announced Wednesday his college career is over. Neuville suffered his third season ending injury, he posted on Instagram.

Neuville was granted a sixth season after missing 2017 and ’18 due to season-ending knee injuries.

“Unfortunately, I have sustained another injury, one that means an end to my football career. While this is disappointing, I am extremely grateful for the opportunity I had this year and throughout my time at Wisconsin,” Neuville posted.

He then thanked the Wisconsin coaching and training staff and announced he is excited about furthering his passion in the medical field when he begins medical school next fall.

Neuville played in 42 games during his career at Wisconsin and made 14 starts. He caught 10 passes for 84 yards and two touchdowns.

