Neenah's Osero seeks 4th consecutive WIAA state diving title

“I had a dream, but I didn't think my dream was going to come true,” said Neenah senior Av Osero.

Osero's dream 4 years ago? Win 4 straight state diving titles.

“It was very far-fetched at the time,” Osero said.

That may be true. But after finishing first as a freshman, sophomore, and junior, Osero can cement her legacy this weekend in her last go around at state.

“We will see what happens,” Osero said. “I definitely feel like I am not the favorite, I would say I am the target. I hope it comes true.”

Osero doesn't want to count her chickens before they've hatched, but she's not exactly knocking on wood for good luck. She's just plain good, and seems unfazed by pressure.

“Well she has a lot of years of experience,” said Neenah diving coach Tim Foulks. “She is not immune (to pressure), nobody is, but she handles it better than most.”

Not only is Osero seeking a 4th consecutive state championship, but and her teammates and looking to finish 1-2-3. Abbigail Priestly and Bailey Schroeder could podium as well.

“Me, Bailey, and Abby, we are more than just teammates,” Osero said. “We have grown up together. I have known them for almost 8 years now.”

“We have a lot of goals to achieve,” Priestly said. “We want to do 1-2-3 on podium.”

“What 1-2-3 means to us is that all the hard work we have put in throughout the season finally paid off,” Schroeder said. “I think it would be a really fun experience for us.”

“I mean that is going to be an incredible thing for these girls to do,” Foulks said. “That's about all I can say. They have the potential, but they have to dive well to get it done.”