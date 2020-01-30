NKU seeks revenge on Green Bay

Northern Kentucky (14-7, 6-3) vs. Green Bay (10-12, 5-4)

Kress Center, Green Bay, Wisconsin; Friday, 8 p.m. CST

TV: ESPN U

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky seeks revenge on Green Bay after dropping the first matchup in Highland Heights. The teams last played on Dec. 30, when the Phoenix shot 47.4 percent from the field while holding Northern Kentucky to just 37.7 percent on their way to the 73-59 victory.

SQUAD LEADERS: Green Bay's JayQuan McCloud has averaged 16.3 points, five rebounds and 4.9 assists while Amari Davis has put up 15.7 points. For the Norse, Tyler Sharpe has averaged 16.5 points while Trevon Faulkner has put up 13 points and four rebounds.

RAMPING IT UP: The Phoenix have scored 80.9 points per game across nine conference games, an improvement from the 75.7 per game they recorded in non-conference play.

CREATING OFFENSE: McCloud has either made or assisted on 49 percent of all Green Bay field goals over the last three games. McCloud has accounted for 24 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Green Bay is 0-5 this year when it scores 71 points or fewer and 10-7 when it scores at least 72.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Phoenix have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Norse. Green Bay has an assist on 52 of 90 field goals (57.8 percent) over its previous three games while Northern Kentucky has assists on 36 of 79 field goals (45.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Green Bay is ranked eighth among all Division I teams with an average of 81.9 points per game. The Phoenix have averaged 85 points per game over their last three games.