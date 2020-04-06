NFL will conduct virtual draft, team personnel work from homes

The NFL makes official what they have been discussing for weeks - the 2020 NFL Draft will be a fully virtual draft, and team personnel must work from their own homes. This is response to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Commissioner Roger Goodell sent out a memo to teams on Monday, outlining the plan and the reason for the decision.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell just informed clubs in a memo that club facilities will remain closed indefinitely and the league will conduct a “fully virtual” draft, with club personnel separately located in their homes. pic.twitter.com/28t2kNnLAI — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 6, 2020

Also, Packers President Mark Murphy spoke with Larry McCarren and the team's official website on Monday. In the interview, he talked about the possible plans the team has in place for what promises to be a very different, if not virtual, offseason. The ongoing pandemic will affect rookie camps, OTA's and minicamps. Teams are trying to come up with alternatives if they are not allowed to have players in their facilities.