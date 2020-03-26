NFL to teams: Draft won't be postponed

The NFL makes it clear to teams Thursday, the Draft will take place on its' scheduled dates starting April 23rd.

According to the NFL Network, Commissioner Roger Goodell sent a memo to all teams outlining the decision, which flies in the face of an ESPN report earlier this week that the General Managers subcommittee unanimously recommended the Draft be delayed.

The full memo from Roger Goodell: pic.twitter.com/Nnur7RdBxX — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 26, 2020

So while it won't look like other drafts, it will still take place April 23rd through the 25th.

The commissioner's executive committee was unanimous in keeping the dates; the commissioner believes the draft can serve a positive purpose for clubs, fans and the country during these difficult times.

But it will be difficult for teams. In the memo, the commissioner says all team should be planning to conduct draft operations outside of team facilities, and with a limited number of people.

The Packers draft room usually consists of the eneral manager, the head coach, top personnel men, scouts, and medical personnel.

The league says it will be ready to adjust to changing circumstances in the next several weeks.

