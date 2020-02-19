NFL owners to meet Thursday and discuss labor negotiations

NFL owners will meet Thursday in Manhattan to discuss ongoing negotiations with the players' association about a new collective bargaining agreement.

Mark Murphy, Packers President & CEO stands with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell during the Packers vs. Vikings game on Sept. 15 at Lambeau Field.

Recent talks have brought both sides closer to a potential agreement a year before the current 10-year deal expires.

Having the 32 team owners together for a previously unscheduled forum _ the next scheduled owners meeting is not until the end of March in Florida _ appears to be a sign of substantial progress.

The league has proposed a 17-game regular season as part of a new contract.

NFL playoff structure is about to be changed. Under the current CBA proposal, seven teams from each conference will make the playoffs, with only bye per conference, sources tell ESPN. It would go into effect this upcoming season. More coming on https://t.co/rDZaVFhcDQ. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 19, 2020