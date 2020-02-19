NFL owners to meet Thursday and discuss labor negotiations

Posted:  | 
Updated: Wed 6:49 PM, Feb 19, 2020

NEW YORK (AP) - NFL owners will meet Thursday in Manhattan to discuss ongoing negotiations with the players' association about a new collective bargaining agreement.

Mark Murphy, Packers President & CEO stands with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell during the Packers vs. Vikings game on Sept. 15 at Lambeau Field.

Recent talks have brought both sides closer to a potential agreement a year before the current 10-year deal expires.

Having the 32 team owners together for a previously unscheduled forum _ the next scheduled owners meeting is not until the end of March in Florida _ appears to be a sign of substantial progress.

The league has proposed a 17-game regular season as part of a new contract. 


 