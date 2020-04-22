NFL analyst Benoit discusses all things Packers

The NFL Draft picks up where free agency left off. Where do the Packers stand entering the accumulation of rookie talent?

NFL analyst Andy Benoit weighs in on all things Packers. He breaks down the X's and O's like no one else, after watching every snap from every team, every year. Watch the video, and skip ahead if you want. The following topics are discussed at the following times in the video:

0:20 - Devin Funchess / Geronimo Allison

2:35 - Christian Kirksey / Blake Martinez

3:15 - Rick Wagner / Bryan Bulaga

4:08 - LaFleur & Rodgers through Year #1

5:40 - Davante Adams biggest strength

6:43 - Smith Brothers Year #1 in GB

8:12 - Bears sign Jimmy Graham

9:30 - Tramon WIlliams' ageless skills

10:33 - NFC North grades