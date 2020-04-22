NFL Draft sees solid prospect in Ashwaubenon QB Morgan

No Green Bay area quarterback has been drafted since the 1980's, but former Ashwaubenon Jaguar James Morgan should change that this week.

Morgan played his high school football less than a mile from Lambeau Field, and will soon be playing inside NFL stadiums, fighting for a pro job.

"It is so cool just having it down the road," Morgan said of Lambeau Field. "It's something that I have never taken for granted. And we wore green and gold at Ashwaubenon so it was kind of me picturing playing for the Packers growing up and all that stuff. Really magical and just an awesome football town."

While Green Bay is now just 1 of 32 possible employers, the Packers captured Morgan's imagine growing up. His jersey number was a dead giveaway of his allegiance.

"So I was #4 up until 8th grade, and then in high school I switched to #12," Morgan said. "So I'll let you connect the dots on that one.

"You know that was my dream growing up. And whatever team takes a chance on me I am extremely excited for. If it works out with the Packers, that would be a dream for me, obviously, but I am really excited to try to be on an active roster."

Morgan certainly flashed talent at Ashwaubenon, but had to work to get to this stage. He went to Bowling Green at first and ended up transferring to Florida International after a coaching change. He's used to taking the long route to success, and being overlooked.

"I think there is an unfair stigma with high school football athletes in Green Bay, and Wisconsin as a whole, where they are under-recruited," Morgan lamented. "And so my advice to someone who may be an aspiring athlete in high school and isn't getting all the attention, just keep working. If you are unusual because of how much you are working, if you aren't hanging out with your friends and are getting crap because you are doing your own thing and working hard, that's not a bad thing. That's the position I was in. And I am really happy that it paid off.

"And the other thing I would really say is that sometimes it's not going to be the exact track that you think it might be. You might not go to the school that you want to go to, but if you go to the best situation for you, it may be better than what you had planned. That is certainly how it worked out for me. I didn't think that I would take the path that I did. And it has gotten me here and I wouldn't change it for sure."

But even the most confident young man has to experience doubt from time to time along such a winding road.

"That can creep in," Morgan admitted. "For me, I just had belief in myself that this was my dream, and I had the resiliency to know that I could do this. Despite whatever that adversity was, I had a firm belief that I could do this. And you have to have that, especially at the quarterback position. You are going to have adversity on the field in the game, and then in life in general. And retaining that belief and pushing through that is really important to me.

"I always kind of felt like this is where I was destined to be. You know whatever bumps in the road came along, I always had that back of my mind belief that, you know what, I can do it. And I can push through this. I kind of expected it."

But he never expected how much random chance would play a role in him finding his 2nd college home at FIU, which became a springboard to this opportunity.

"One of my buddies worked for a recruiting service and I purchased from him a list of all the emails of college coaches in the entire nation," Morgan explained. "And so I literally sent a block email to like 60 coaches. 3 each from 20 schools I had picked out. The only person who responded to me was from FIU and it just so happened to be the perfect situation for me. They were looking for a quarterback to come in and compete."

And Morgan is ready to compete now, following in the foosteps of FRCC brethren Alec Ingold (now of the Raiders) and Max Scharping (now of the Texans), who have helped change the perception of Green Bay football.

"I'm excited to maybe be a part of that, and changing that stereotype that we don't have a lot of athletes," Morgan said. "Max and Alec have reached out to me. It's really cool to see those guys getting recognition in the NFL. Hopefully that can change for the better for Wisconsin athletes."

Morgan feels his arm strength and anticipation will translate well to the NFL game. After the Combine, Morgan was adjusting to a new pandemic reality, conducting FaceTime and Zoom meetings with teams instead of the normal pre-draft visits. Morgan tells us he has done video meetings with 14 teams, including the Packers, and even the Patriots too.