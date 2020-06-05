NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says league was wrong for not listening to players earlier about racism

The NFL Commissioner, Roger Goodell, has responded to players who asked the league to take accountability for not listening to players earlier about racism concerns.

On Thursday, multiple star-studded athletes from the league took to Twitter with a video demanding the NFL respond to the social injustices going on and state "Black Lives Matter".

On Friday, Goodell did just that.

We, the NFL, condemn racism and the systematic oppression of Black People. We, the NFL, admit we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest. We, the NFL, believe Black Lives Matter. #InspireChange pic.twitter.com/ENWQP8A0sv — NFL (@NFL) June 5, 2020

