NBA fines Bucks $50,000 for Antetokounmpo contract comment

Milwaukee Bucks general manager Jon Horst
NEW YORK (AP) - The NBA fined the Milwaukee Bucks $50,000 on Tuesday over a comment general manager Jon Horst made about the team's plans to offer league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo a "supermax" extension.

The league says Horst violated league rules "governing the timing of discussions regarding future player contracts and permissible commitments to players." The Bucks cannot publicly commit to offering anyone a supermax until the summer following that player's seventh season.

Antetokounmpo is entering his seventh season. He would be eligible to sign a record five-year extension worth nearly $250 million in July 2020, with that new deal beginning in the 2021-22 season.

Horst was asked at a televised event about the status of Antetokounmpo's long-term contract. He replied by saying "right now, you can't talk and negotiate anything. Giannis, basically, a year from now, will be eligible for a supermax extension. At that time, of course, he'll be offered a supermax extension."

 