Montravius Adams ready to ascend following substandard start to career

Entering his 3rd season, Montravius Adams, a nearly-forgotten 3rd-round draft pick, is starting to remind the Packers of the potential he showed in college at Auburn, hoping to fully rebound from a substandard start to his career.

“if I had to vote somebody or say who was the most improved from last year I would say Montravious,” said defensive coordinator Mike Pettine. “When I first got here and met him in the spring, my opinion wasn't real high. And he knows that. We have challenged him. He has taken the challenge. And at the end of last year he was playing solid minutes for us and making plays. That was something I would not have predicted just coming out of training camp. And he is a guy that we are going to depend on.”

“I think he has made big strides,” said general manager Brian Gutekunst. “I think it was steady from his rookie year to 2nd year to now. He is obviously going to be put into a position to play a lot more snaps than he has in the past, but he has been on a steady, upward trend since we got him.”

Last year the Packers went into their first year under coordinator Mike Pettine with a triumvirate of players looking to make an impact on the defensive line: Mike Daniels, Muhammad Wilkerson, and Kenny Clark. Two are gone, and we already know what Clark can do, and Adams' emergence now is especially needed.

“I'm just a player who is going to be disruptive and go in there and try to get the team a win,” Adams said. “Whatever we need, whether it is a sack or a run stop play.”

The team needed him to become a true pro, and he feels one step has been bigger than any other.

“The biggest difference between a college and pro player is the knowledge of the game, Adams said. “The big difference is just the knowledge of the game. If you see this, and know that, then you can play a lot faster than the guy on the other side.”

“Mentally he just took a lot of steps,” teammate Clark said. “We knew he had the ability. His get off is better than all of ours. He is quick off the ball. He is strong, country strong. We wanted him to get the mental part down and take the offseason serious and he did all those things.”