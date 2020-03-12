Mishicot falls in overtime of state semifinal

Mishicot’s hopes for a WIAA State Championship game appearance bounced off the rim as time expired Thursday night in the Resch Center. Kally Krueger’s half-court attempt came oh so close to sending the Indians to the D-3 title game. Instead, their season ends at the hands of Melrose-Mindoro, 57-55 in overtime.

Mishicot’s Desiree Kleiman scored the final basket in regulation and the first in overtime for the Indians, each time giving her team a two point lead. But each time, the Mustangs came back. Ultimately hitting 5 free throws in the extra session.

Mishicot (23-5) trailed 29-21 at the half, but took their first lead since early in the ballgame when Krueger hit a 3 for a 46-45 lead with 5:02 remaining. They held a 48-45 lead with 2:45 to go, but the Mustangs tied the game at 48, and then again at 50 to send the game into overtime. Kylie Schmidt led Mishicot with 24 points; Kleiman finished with 8 points.

Melrose-Mindoro (27-1) will face Aquinas in the championship game Saturday for the 3rd year in a row, having finished 2nd the last two years.

