Bucks' Middleton added to NBA All-Star team

Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton will play in the NBA All-Star game for the second consecutive season.

Middleton was added to the Eastern Conference All-Star reserves on Thursday. He is averaging 20.2 points and 5.9 rebounds per game.

The team rosters for the 69th NBA All-Star Game will be revealed on TNT in a special 2020 NBA All-Star Draft presented by Jordan Brand show on Thursday, Feb. 6 at 6 p.m. CT.

The Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James and the Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo will serve as team captains and draft the All-Star Game rosters from the pool of players voted as starters and reserves in each conference.

The NBA All-Star game is Feb. 16 at 7 p.m. on TNT.

