Menasha suffers heartbreak with 8-7 loss in WIAA D3 championship game

Menasha scored in the first quarter to take a 7-0 lead and led all the way to the final minute, but lost 8-7 after Deforest scored with 32 seconds to play and executed a successful 2-point conversion.

The Blue Jays have won by living dangerously, going for a 2-point conversion down 1. They reached state by doing so last week in the Level 4 playoffs.

"Playing with these guys from little league on made my life and being a better person and the coaches made me a better person," said Menasha quarterback Cole Popp. "Made everyone a better person. That's our main goal in this program is to be a good person and that's what we did. Throughout the season we have had a quote called, 'Fear regret, not failure.' And we left it all on the field today. We don't regret anything. We put in the time in hours and came out here and performs like we did and no one should have their heads down with how we played."

"I'm just proud of these guys and Deforest is a good football team and we had an opportunity to put them away and we didn't," said Menasha head coach Jeramie Korth.