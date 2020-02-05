Meewusen's transition from the gridiron to the mat

Bay Port senior Max Meeuwsen is committed to play football at the Naval Academy. However, he's found benefits in wrestling for the Pirates. A team activity he only joined because of a friend.

"I was on the Freshman B team for basketball and I knew I wasn't going to make JV," Meeuwsen said. "So, one of my buddies was like come out and wrestle."

After a week, the coaches saw Meeuwsen's potential and the rest is history. After starting his sophomore year, Meeuwsen won a state title his junior year.

Head coach Brad Shefchik explained this doesn't happen a lot.

"We knew he was special and he brought a work ethic that couldn't be matched," Shefchik said. "He was eager to learn and ask tons of questions, never backed away from a challenge."

Meeuwsen won his 100th match in the Pulaski Invitational last weekend. An event with opportunity to fine-tune before the real fun starts.

"Just having good practice, matches ahead of regionals...is just good knowing i'll be ready."

