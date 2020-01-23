McCloud's strong finish as Green Bay edges Cleveland St.

JayQuan McCloud scored 31 points and came up big in the final minute, converting a three-point play and later adding two free throws as Green Bay fended off a late Cleveland State surge 78-74.

Green Bay led by 12 with a little over three minutes to go before Cleveland State took advantage of four Phoenix fouls, converting three straight three-point plays, and whacked the lead to 71-70 with 1:08 remaining.

McCloud drove for a layup and was fouled, making the three-point play for a 74-70 lead and, with 10 seconds, answered a Vikings drive by sinking both ends of a one-and-one for the final score.

