McCloud ties career high with 32 pts in Phoenix MBB win at Detroit

DETROIT (GreenBayPhoenix.com) --- A career-high tying 32 points by senior JayQuan McCloud and another 50 percent shooting performance powered Green Bay past Detroit Mercy 84-67 on Friday night at Calihan Hall, staying lock-step with Youngstown State for third place in the Horizon League with the road win. The Phoenix (14-14, 9-6 HL) also moved to .500 on the season, and defeated the Titans (6-22, 4-11 HL) for the seventh time in the last eight meetings.

GB locked in defensively and held Detroit Mercy to just 31 points in the second half, making exactly half the shots it attempted going 30-for-60 from the field. The team was 4-for-8 from 3 in the second half as well, while Detroit Mercy went just 2-for-7 while leading scorer Antoine Davis battled foul trouble. Senior Kameron Hankerson and junior guard PJ Pipes were tasked with guarding Davis all night, who finished with 29 points but 7 off free throws. Hankerson and Pipes did a great job making Davis work the entire night, guarding him full court and playing physical.

With the scored tied at 57-57, GB used a 19-3 run to blow the game open, forcing a frustrated Titans team into three technical fouls. The Phoenix then closed the game on a 6-0 run for the 17-point victory, its largest in a league game this season

Reigning freshman of the Week Amari Davis finished with 14 points, while Hankerson and Trevian Bell both added nine points. Bell also grabbed a season-high tying seven rebounds, and had the best +/- of any Phoenix player at +22.

McCloud's 32 points ties his career-high from earlier this season against Northern Illinois, and tallied his fourth 30-point game this year. McCloud hit six 3-pointers and went a perfect 6-6 from the free throw line.

GB will now make the Metro Detroit trip this next weekend, visiting the Titans on Friday night.

QUICK HITS

McCloud tied his career-high with 32 points, on 6 made 3s

GB shot 50 percent in the game, the 8th time this season and second-straight

Both teams had 34 rebounds

GB assisted 20 of its 30 made field goals

The Phoenix used a 21-5 run to pull away

GB closed the game on a 27-10 run

Amari Davis added 14 points

Hankerson and Bell both had 9 points

GB held Detroit to 4-for-15 from 3-point range

GB has now beaten Detroit 7 out of the last 8 games

Head coach Linc Darner is now 9-2 against Detroit Mercy

###

For the latest and most up-to-date information on Green Bay Athletics, please visit GreenBayPhoenix.com.