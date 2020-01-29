Matt LaFleur's younger brother: "You can't help but feel for him."

Green Bay Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur plans to be at Super Bowl LIV on Sunday.

LaFleur took the Packers all the way to the NFC Championship in his first year in Green Bay, a high water mark for first year coaches in Titletown.

But while his season is over, the LaFleur family is still alive chasing a Lombardi Trophy. Matt’s brother Mike, is the 49ers passing game coordinator.

The LaFleur brothers coached together in Super Bowl LI three years ago when the two were offensive assistants for the Atlanta Flacons.

Matt is 7.5 years older than Mike but they share a tight bond.

"I just grew up idolizing him, just like most little brothers do to their my big brother. He is my best friend, my brother, we love each other to death. It's just him and I, we don't have any other brothers or sisters,” Mike LaFleur told WBAY Sports reporter Dave Schroeder in Miami.

Mike and the San Francisco 49ers beat the Packers twice this season including the 37-20 thumping in the NFC Championship less than two weeks ago.

But as the minutes melted away on Green Bay in the NFC Title game, it wasn't all joy for the little brother moving on.

"I am not going to lie. It's hard. When you win, you are so happy for the organization you are a part of, but you can't help but feel for him," Mike LaFleur said.

Matt is about to enter his second season with one team for the first time in four years. And the last time he was able to stay put? He, his brother, and Kyle Shanahan led the Falcons to the Super Bowl in his second year with the Falcons in 2016.

"I am hoping he can take a deep breath for a week or two. And I know he hasn't. He is working tirelessly this last week. I have talked to him every day a few times a day and he is always in the office trying to find a way to make the Green Bay Packers as good as they can be,” Mike LaFleur said about his brother.

“But I definitely hope he can take a week or two and get away with the family. It will be good for him to watch the cut-ups with the coaches and players and fine tune some things. You do get better with experience and experience in your own organization."

The 49ers will play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Feb. 2 at 5:30 p.m for Super Bowl LIV. Dave Schroeder will have reports from Miami leading up to the big game.