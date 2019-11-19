Marquette cruises past Phoenix women

For the 2nd year in a row, the Marquette Golden Eagles handily beat the Phoenix, this time 60-47 at the Kress Events Center on Tuesday night. Marquette (4-1) scored the first 8 points of the game, dropping Green Bay to 2-2 on the season.

The Phoenix was held to just 5 points in the first quarter, and endured a 9:39 scoring drought spanning the first and second quarters. A 9-2 run, fueled by Madison Wolf, cut the lead to 18-14. But the Golden Eagles held a 23-16 lead at the half. Green Bay trailed by double digits most of the second half.

Selena Lott paced Marquette with 18 points, one of four players in double figures. Green Bay’s leading scorer was Frankie Wurtz with 13 points, but she made just 5 of 17 field goals.

The Phoenix returns to action on Saturday with a road game at Chicago State.

