Marquette beats Georgetown to snap skid

Markus Howard, the nation's leading scorer, poured in 30 points as Marquette romped past Georgetown 93-69. The win snaps a 3-game losing streak for the Golden Eagles, which had knocked them out of the Top 25.

Howard, who came in averaging 27.1 points per game, was 10-of-16 shooting and made half of his 10 3-point attempts. Sacar Anim had 15 points for Marquette as did Jamal Cain. Brendan Bailey had 10 points while Jayce Johnson grabbed 11 rebounds to go with nine points.

Jagan Mosely had 19 points and six rebounds for the Hoyas. Jahvon Blair added 15 points. Jamorko Pickett had 12 points.