Mahomes practices with Chiefs Wednesday

Maybe the stars will be out in Kansas City Sunday night when the Packers play the Chiefs; at least the biggest star in KC.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes practiced on a limited basis Wednesday, less than a week after suffering a dislocated right kneecap against the Broncos. It was initially reported that the 2018 NFL MVP would miss around 3 weeks, but seeing him on the practice field makes it appear that timeline might be off.

“Really, the doctors are telling you what he can do he can do along the way, within reason,” Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Wednesday. “He's been doing that and doing it well; that's probably what I'd tell you. We just have to wait and see, and see how it goes. But I will say we are going to try to take it day to day, and still at the same time make sure Matt (Moore) is ready to play.” The 35-year old Moore took over for Mahomes in the Chiefs’ 30-9 win over the Broncos last Thursday.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said his team will prepare for

Mahomes after learning he had practiced Wednesday, but quickly added the entire Chiefs’ offense is explosive and they need to be prepared for that. He does admit however, that Mahomes is special. “He’s ridiculous, there's not too many like him. He can make every throw, from every arm angle, whether he's looking at you or looking the other way; it's pretty impressive. Then you've always got to account for the off-schedule plays because he can move, he's athletic, and he can manipulate the pocket. He's a rare talent."

