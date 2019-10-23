Patrick Mahomes practices, Davante Adams warms up

The Green Bay Packers will travel to Kansas City to play the Chiefs for Sunday Night Football. All indications coming into this week were the first-ever Patrick Mahomes vs. Aaron Rodgers showdown wouldn’t happen.

Then Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was limited in practice Wednesday, raising the possibility the reigning league MVP could return sooner than expected from a dislocated kneecap.

“I would never count Pat out from playing this week,” Rodgers said Wednesday. “Obviously he’s an extremely talented player. I love putting on the film and watching him and his arm angles and throwing ability and eye manipulation. He’s an extreme talent in the league and the league is obviously better when he’s playing.”

Mahomes hurt the knee on a quarterback sneak Thursday night in Denver. The initial thought was that he could miss up to six weeks, but X-rays and an MRI exam returned the best possible result, and coach Andy Reid said that he has not been ruled out for Sunday night against Green Bay.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said his team will prepare for

Mahomes after learning he had practiced Wednesday, but quickly added the entire Chiefs’ offense is explosive and they need to be prepared for that.

He does admit however, that Mahomes is special.

“He’s ridiculous, there's not too many like him. He can make every throw, from every arm angle, whether he's looking at you or looking the other way; it's pretty impressive. Then you've always got to account for the off-schedule plays because he can move, he's athletic, and he can manipulate the pocket. He's a rare talent."

Rodgers and Mahomes have a relationship after the two did a number of State Farm commercials together.

“I enjoyed working with him this summer. He’s a great actor. We had a lot of fun in those commercials,” Rodgers said.

The Chiefs are preparing as if backup Matt Moore will be the starter, and they have elevated rookie Kyle Shurmur from the practice squad to serve as the potential backup.

Davante Adams warms up with team, then rehabs

Packers star receiver Davante Adams continued to miss practice on Wednesday but a return could be coming.

Adams went through warm-ups with the team and did not appear in pain while running and jumping to begin practice.

Adams officially did not practice but worked indoors with the medical staff doing rehab work. He has missed the past three games with a turf toe injury.

Packers safety Darnell Savage was a full participant in practice. Savage returned after missing the last two games with a sprained ankle.

The Packers-Chiefs game is on Sunday night at 7:20 p.m. on NBC.

