MLB: Play Ball!!

Play Ball!!!

Major League Baseball and the MLBPA issued statements Tuesday night that the 2020 season will begin in a month, with players reporting for training on July 1st. Most teams will use their own stadiums for training.

Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a release Tuesday night: “Major League Baseball is thrilled to announce that the 2020 season is on the horizon. We have provided the Players Association with a schedule to play 60 games and are excited to provide our great fans with Baseball again soon.”

And the union's announcement:

All remaining issues have been resolved and Players are reporting to training camps. — MLBPA Communications (@MLBPA_News) June 24, 2020

The 60 game season will begin July 23rd or 24th, and end on September 27th.

MLB has submitted a schedule to the MLBPA for review. It will largely feature divisional play, with the remaining portion being the opposite league's same division. So for the Brewers, they will face teams from the NL and AL Central Divisions.