Luxemburg Speedway hoping for a 2020 season

The first race at Luxemburg Speedway was scheduled for May 17. However, it's looking doubtful as the Coronavirus continues to impact the sports world.

"All the promoters got together on a conference call to discuss the strategy moving forward related to the Coronavirus," Luxemburg Speedway Manager, Joe Orsini said. "At this time, we are obviously going to follow the government regulations and restrictions put in place. We want to make sure when we do have races that it's safe for all our fans and drivers."

The track made changes prior to the 2020 season to help with attendance. The speedway is expected to have a new Sunday race night, if COVID-19 allows it.

Despite uncertainty, the Luxemburg Speedway is continuing to prep for a season. They aren't the only ones. Other tracks are doing the same and working together for a greater cause.

"Tracks are trying to work together because we realize if we all are strong, we are going to have cars, we are going to have fans," Orsini added. "It's in all our best interest to work together, so we can all succeed and survive."

An open date has not been announced. However, the local area tracks met on Monday to discuss the possibility and what restrictions should be in place if they are allowed to open.