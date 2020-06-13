Luxemburg Speedway to hold 'Covid Crusher' on Sunday

The Luxemburg speedway is hosting its season opener the 'Covid Crush' on Sunday.

All five regular classes with be in action. Grandstand gates will open at 4 p.m. and racing will start at 5 p.m. However, things will look different due to COVID-19.

"We have some really cool signs that we put up around the track to encourage people to stay six feet apart," Track manager Joe Orsini said. "We are going to encourage mask use, but that will be up to the individual. In addition, we will have hand sanitizer throughout the facility."

Orsini added that it's really exciting to finally be able to open up the speedway.

"This has been a real struggle for us especially being first year promoters. It's just really exciting and I am really looking forward to bringing back a small slice of normalcy to our neck of the woods."