List of scheduled live streams for WIAA playoff basketball tournament

The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association announced it will be limiting attendance at the reminder of all winter tournament events scheduled March 12-14 and March 19-21.

The restriction includes the boys basketball sectional semifinal and final games, the girls state basketball tournament and the state boys basketball tournament.

Games will be limited to 88 tickets per team, two supervisors and a limit of 22 team personnel.

The girls state tournament will have a live television broadcast. Below is a list of the schedule live streams for the boys basketball sectional semifinals.

WBAY will be at a limited number of area basketball games, for highlights tune into WBAY-TV news at 10 p.m.

If your live stream is not listed but is available, email sports@wbay.com.

List of live streams



Girls Basketball | State Semifinals

Girls State Tournament Livestream





Boys Basketball | Sectional Semifinals

Columbus vs. Waupun - Radio Plus Stream

Hortonville vs. Mosinee - Wausau East NFHS Network SBP Stream

Oostburg vs. Sheboygan Falls - Chilton NFHS Network SBP Stream

