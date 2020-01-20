List of Packers set to become free agents

The Green Bay Packers 2019-20 season came to an end on Sunday night in a 37-20 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship.

That could make the last game for a number of notable Packers players.

Players are either “restricted free agents” or “unrestricted free agents.” A restricted free agent may be subject to a “qualifying offer.” A restricted or unrestricted free agent may be designated by his prior club as its franchise player or transition player.

Here is a list of the Packers players set to become unrestricted and restricted free agents, according to spotrac.com.

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS

RT Bryan Bulaga

ILB Blake Martinez

CB Tramon Williams

K Mason Crosby

WR Geronimo Allison

OLB Kyler Fackrell

TE Marcedes Lewis

ILB B.J. Goodson

RB Tyler Ervin

SS Ibraheim Campbell

WR Ryan Grant

T Jason Spriggs

T Jared Veldheer

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS

WR Allen Lazard

WR Jake Kumerow

TE Robert Tonyan Jr.

CB Chandon Sullivan

DE Tyler Lancaster

FS Will Redmond

G John Leglue

OFFSEASON TIMELINE

Free Agency Begins -- March 18

NFL teams are permitted to contact and enter into contract negotiations with, the certified agents of players who will become unrestricted free agents upon the expiration of their 2019 player contracts at 3 p.m. CT on March 18.

Teams must also be under the 2020 Salary Cap prior to 3 p.m. CT on March 18.

April 17

Deadline for Restricted Free Agents to sign offer sheets.