TE Lewis returns to Packers

Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst does keep one of his own free agents, and it should make his quarterback happy. According to reports Wednesday night, veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis agrees to a one year deal worth $2.25 million.

TE Marcedes Lewis is expected to return to the Packers on a one-year deal with a base value of $2.25M. Solid veteran presence to stay in Green Bay. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 19, 2020

The soon-to-be 36-year old known as big dog, is a favorite of Aaron Rodgers; and his second year in Green Bay was more productive than his first. Lewis finished 2019 with 15 catches and a touchdown, after having just 3 catches in 2018.

He is also well respected in the locker room, and a mentor for young tight ends Jace Sternberber and Robert Tonyan.

Goodson to Browns

Two days after the Packers signed former Browns inside linebacker Christian Kirksey, the Browns grab former Packers inside linebacker BJ Goodson with a one year deal.

The #Browns have a new starting middle linebacker — B.J. Goodson has agreed to terms, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo. With Christian Kirksey and Joe Schobert gone, a great fit for Goodson. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 18, 2020

The Packers traded for Goodson just before the start of last season. He started 9 games and finished with 45 tackles.

