TE Lewis returns to Packers

Green Bay Packers' Marcedes Lewis, right, catches a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst does keep one of his own free agents, and it should make his quarterback happy. According to reports Wednesday night, veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis agrees to a one year deal worth $2.25 million.

The soon-to-be 36-year old known as big dog, is a favorite of Aaron Rodgers; and his second year in Green Bay was more productive than his first. Lewis finished 2019 with 15 catches and a touchdown, after having just 3 catches in 2018.

He is also well respected in the locker room, and a mentor for young tight ends Jace Sternberber and Robert Tonyan.

Goodson to Browns
Two days after the Packers signed former Browns inside linebacker Christian Kirksey, the Browns grab former Packers inside linebacker BJ Goodson with a one year deal.

The Packers traded for Goodson just before the start of last season. He started 9 games and finished with 45 tackles.

 