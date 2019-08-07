Lee Remmel Sports Awards shows you don't have to play to win

The Lee Remmel Sports Awards Banquet honored another class of sports standouts in the state Wednesday night at the Swan Club in De Pere.

This year's honorees included high school athletes Olivia Fabry of De Pere and John Zakowski of Green Bay Southwest.

Mason Appleton, a former Notre Dame Academy hockey player turned Winnipeg Jets forward, received the Professional Achievement Award.

Longtime University of Wisconsin marching band director Mike Leckrone was awarded the Superior Achievement Award.

And Green Bay native and current ESPN SportsCenter anchor John Anderson was this year's Distinguished Service recipient.

"It means a lot to me," Anderson said. "It does mean that even though I live a thousand miles away, that some of the things that my wife and I do, which we try to do for the most part quietly in helping through elementary schools and getting kids whatever they need, whether it's books or supplies or field trips backpacks or food, that we've made some small impact, that even though I'm not here that I'm still very much tied here."

Action 2 News anchor Bill Jartz was the event's emcee.

Proceeds from the banquet are donated to the De Pere Rotary Club for scholarships to local college and high school students.