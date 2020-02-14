Lawrence pulls off historic upset of SNC hockey

Lawrence pulled off a 3-1 upset win on Senior Night against St. Norbert on Friday.

The Green Knights came in on a roll, having come 11-1-2 in their last 14 games since 2-7 start. And St. Norbert was 48-1-1 all-time against their rivals from Appleton before Friday's clash.

The hotly contested Friday affair was scoreless through 2 periods before Lawrence struck first with a Zach Lodes goal 1 minute into the 3rd period.

St. Norbert answered with a Michael McChesney equalizer with just over 6 minutes to play.

But it was the Vikings night as Lodes added another goal with under 4 minutes to play and Andrew Drinkard added an empty netter to ignite the celebration.