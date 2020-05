According to the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Packers offensive lineman Lane Taylor has agreed to rework the final year of his contract. According to OverTheCap, Taylor was slated to make around $4.55 million in 2020. That number is now $1.5 million and he will also get a $100,000 signing bonus, Pelissero added in a tweet.

The pay cut frees up about $3 million in cap space for the Packers.

In 2019, Taylor started 2 games before being put on IR with a bicep injury.