Lady Thunderhawks use fast pace play to stay undefeated

The Oneida Nation girls basketball team is undefeated at 20-0 with only two games left in the regular season. But the Lady Thunderhawks want more.

"Coming off the last couple years and sharing the Marinette/O'Connell conference title last year, we wanted to make sure our main goal was to win it outright," Head coach Lee Laster said. "We are on pace to do that right now, did I see us going undefeated this year up to this point? I did not."

However, the focus on mental toughness before season has paid off.

"It's a pretty amazing feeling because of the last two seasons, we just weren't consistent with winning or each other," Junior captain M'Kenzey Ackley said. "But this season, we have been with each other and a lot of it is from supporting each other."

Senior captain Sadie Schuman described the season as fun.

"I didn't think we were going to make it this far undefeated considering our last two seasons, but it's fun because we all click together on-and-off the court," Schuman explained.

Laster added the backbone of this team are the three captains: Ackley, Schuman and senior Malia Jacobs.

"Kenzie and I are like the bad cops, and Sadie is the good cop. We will just say that," Jacobs said.

The Lady Thunderhawks were awarded a 1-seed for the Division 5 WIAA playoff bracket.