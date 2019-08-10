LaFleur's detailed takeaways from the preseason opener

Preseason openers are going to be far from perfect.

Packers head coach had a lot to reflect on after Thursday's game.

"You always think about the stuff you can work on and the stuff you can control which is way too many penalties," LaFleur said. "We had the 12 penalties for like 102 yards. I think we ended up with 24 missed tackles for about 164 yards. I don't think we did a good enough job containing their quarterback in the pocket."

While LaFleur proves to be detailed oriented with his operation, he's happy with the progression of the offense.

"I thought the energy and effort was pretty good," LaFleur said.

He added it was a great experience for the young guys on the team and he can't wait to see what they do against Baltimore.

The Packers will play the Ravens on August 15 at 6:30 inside M&T Bank Stadium.