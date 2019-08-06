LaFleur upset about energy, Rodgers dislikes joint practices

The Packers wrapped up their joint practices with the Texans Tuesday with the Green Bay offense struggling mightily. The first team's crack at the 2-minute drill went nowhere, with Aaron Rodgers & Company failing to pick up a single first down.

New coach Matt LaFleur, we are learning, is not one to sugarcoat things.

“From the offensive perspective, it wasn't good enough today,” LaFleur said. “There was no energy. It takes no talent to give effort and to have a sense of urgency. We have to do a better job of that, and it starts with the coaching too. I just want to make sure that we operate in and out of the huddle with urgency and pace to put some pressure on the defense. Approaching the line of scrimmage I want us to operate faster.”

While LaFleur was not pleased with Tuesday's effort, he came away saying he would "absolutely" welcome joint practices in the future, and would even like to practice against multiple opponents in one summer.

To that end, LaFleur and Aaron Rodgers are not at all on the same page.

“I'm glad it's over,” Rodgers said of the joint practices this week. “I wouldn't mind if they didn't do it for another 14 years. Look, that's out of my control. The physicality is a good thing. Going against another team is a good thing. But schematically there wasn't a lot shown.”

Later in his interview session Rodgers did praise LaFleur's scheme, he likes a lot of the creativity that should stress opposing defenses, but lamented having to take a step back from that creativity to not show looks to the Texans these last 2 days.

Without expressly saying it, both LaFleur and Rodgers hinted that the MVP QB won't play in Thursday's preseason opener.

Also unlikely to play are Jace Sternberger, now in the concussion protocol and Trevor Davis, who was out today with a stinger.

Both were hit hard by Texans defensive back, Lonnie Johnson, who was held out of practice himself today, probably to let tensions subside.

Also today, running back Tra Carson missed practice with neck spasms and linebacker Preston Smith dropped out with back tightness.

