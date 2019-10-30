LaFleur taking Packers' special start one day at a time

As Matt LaFleur continues to win, and extend his record for best start by a Packers coach, the cliches keep coming. He's taking his tremendous start in stride, one day at a time.

“We have to keep working each and every day,” LaFleur said. “I told you I am pretty shortsighted. All I know is this: we better come ready to play Sunday against a team that is a hungry team. If we think about anything other than that you are asking for trouble.”

Opponents may be in trouble with Davante Adams looking primed to return from his turf toe injury. When he comes back, he will return to an offense that has scored at least 30 points in winning all 4 games during his absence. That offense is light-years ahead of where it was in Week 1.

“We are in a lot better spot,” LaFleur said. “But as soon as you start getting comfortable you are going to get smacked in the mouth. You can't take anything for granted in this league and you better keep your foot on the gas each and every day.”

While LaFleur is hesitant to poke his head up and take stock of his early success, his quarterback is not afraid at all to talk the success and put it in context, especially in a tough NFC this year.

“That's a lot of coach speak I think,” Rodgers said. “I think everyone is natural excited about the opportunity. Us old heads realize how this doesn't come around all the time. We are fortunate enough to be 7-1. Guys, like myself, who have been around a long time realize how special this opportunity is. We are savoring it and keeping the guys focused and not complacent. We realize how special this is right now.”

Speaking of special, just imagine the offense when Davante Adams gets rolling. He has recorded double-digits touchdowns each of the last years, but has yet to score a single time this season. Yet the Packers are 7-1.