Packers head coach Matt LaFleur: "I don't know what it's like to be a black man living in America."

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur met with media via Zoom on Friday to discuss the issues facing America including police brutality, social injustice and protests going on around the country.

"There are things that are bigger than football and this is one of those things," LaFleur stated.

The second-year coach was asked about the video of now former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on George Floyd's neck.

"When I saw that video, it was appalling, man," LaFleur said. "It was totally unacceptable. Here we are in 2020, and this stuff is ongoing."

While doing the interview from Lambeau, LaFleur made it clear that the staff and players have had multiple conversations about what his team can do to take real action.

"I don't know what it's like to be a black man living in America and I don't pretend to know," LaFleur said. "What I do try to do is listen and show empathy."

In addition, the Packers coach also addressed potential protesting of police brutality and social injustice during the anthem in the upcoming NFL season.

"We're gonna support our players," LaFleur explained. "We're gonna support our players and what they want to do, provided that it's peaceful."

The Packers Twitter account released a video on Thursday showing unity of the players to fight against social injustice. The players came up with the idea. In fact, quarterback Aaron Rodgers took the "bull by the horns and wrote a piece" the team would say for the video.

The Packers are showing true action by supporting their players to vote. LaFleur added he and his staff are helping set players up with absentee ballots if they need them.